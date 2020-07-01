Shaw AFB officials investigating F-16 aircraft crash on base

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed that a U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing has crashed.
The incident occurred on the military base around 11:30 p.m. on June 30.
Officials at Shaw AFB say that the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board when the crash happened.
Shaw AFB emergency responders were on scene.
The cause of the crash and the condition of the pilot are unknown at this time.
The incident is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story.
