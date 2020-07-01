Richland Co. Council to hold special meeting Thursday to discuss face mask ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council has called a special meeting Thursday to discuss an emergency ordinance requiring citizens to wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting comes a little more than a week after the council asked residents to provide their input about the possible ordinance.
The council is considering putting the emergency face mask ordinance in place in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on July 2.
