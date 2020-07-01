Officials: Fireworks shows still scheduled in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Three fireworks shows are scheduled for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend in Lexington County.
The Independence Day Celebration is scheduled to take place on July 3 at 9:15 p.m. The fireworks will be set off from Icehouse Amphitheater, but no seating will be available there. Residents are encouraged to watch the show from anywhere near Main Street.
On Saturday, Lexington County will hold two shows. One show will take place at Spence Island near Lake Murray Dam. The other show will happen at ccnear Chapin.
Both shows are slated to begin at 9:15 p.m on Saturday.
Officials urge residents to socially distance and wear a mask if you aren’t able to stay six feet away from strangers.
If you’re not planning to attend the shows, the Town of Lexington has postponed its noise ordinance until 10 p.m. on July 4 for those who plan to have their own fireworks.
