Neighbors, community react to deadly stabbing of 13-year-old boy in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 13-year-old boy is dead, and a 14-year-old has been charged with murder.
This after the Columbia Police Department said there was a stabbing at an apartment complex on Tuesday.
Information released by CPD Wednesday explains that this incident was the culmination of an ongoing dispute between the two boys.
Neighbors in the River Ridge Apartment complex are still struggling to wrap their minds around what happened
“When we got here, we just saw yellow tape everywhere. To hear that a 13-year-old was killed, it’s mind-boggling,” said Terrance Bembow whose family lives in the neighborhood.
The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. in the 3600 block of Ardincaple Drive, near Falling Springs Road.
Robert Albert Jones IV, 13, was rushed to the hospital but died from a stab wound to his chest, according to the coroner.
"Couldn't do nothing but wait on the ambulance, that's it, all I could do," said one neighbor.
Officials say they will not be releasing the name of the teen facing murder charges in the death of Jones because he is a juvenile.
“Quit naming yourself as a statistic in front of everybody else and do something with your life,” added Bembow. “Now a 14-year-old’s whole young life is gone for nothing, for something that’s petty.”
Keyaira Muse, the property manager, says she knew both boys before the incident happened.
Now she’s calling on the Columbia Police Department to increase their patrolling presence in the neighborhood to help deter violence.
“Step up. Do something more, even if it’s returning a phone call. A 13-year-old boy lost his life last night and I knew this little boy,” Muse said while fighting back tears. “So they need to be out more.”
We did reach out to CPD about their patrols in that area. They responded saying they do have a routine patrol presence in that neighborhood and have completed 46 property checks there in the past year.
Adding that these checks were not just for a ‘call for service.’
The 14-year-old is currently being held in the juvenile area of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.