First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few storms as we approach your holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a little more wet weather as we approach your 4th of July holiday weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. A few showers and strong storms are possible. Chance of rain 30-40%. Patchy fog likely in a few areas overnight. Lows in the 70s.
· A few scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday (30-40% chance of rain).
· Not as much rain is expected Friday and for the 4th of July at this time. Rain chances are around 20% chance. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
· Higher storm chances arrive by Sunday.
· Next week will feature a daily opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. As we move through the night, a few showers and strong storms are possible. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Watch out for heavy rain and gusty winds. Once we lose the heating of the day, the showers will go away. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog are likely late tonight into tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the low 70s.
No Alert Day is posted for Thursday at this time. However, a few widely scattered showers and storms are possible by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30-40% for now. Highest rain chances are possible for the southern Midlands. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 90s.
Not as much rain is expected Friday and for the 4th of July. For now, rain chances are around 20%. It will be hot and humid, though, with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Head index values will likely be close to the triple digits.
More showers and storms are in your forecast for Sunday (40%). Highs will be in the low 90s.
More scattered storms are possible each day next week. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
First Alert Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible (30-40%). Patchy Fog. Lows in the low 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30-0%). Highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
4th of July: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
