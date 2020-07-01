First Alert Forecast: First Alert Day today, chance of strong storms and potential flooding

Adam Clark's Wednesday July 1 morning forecast
By Adam Clark | July 1, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT - Updated July 1 at 5:57 AM

FIRST ALERT WEATHER HEADLINES

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

-Today is an alert day with a 60% chance of widespread storms by this afternoon.

-Storms today will have the potential for flooding and gusty damaging winds.

-There’s another 40% chance of thunder Thursday.

-The 3rd and 4th look hot and humid with a reduced chance of storms (20%).

FIRST ALERT WEATHER STORY

There’s been this pesky upper level low pressure system over New England and that has brought with it a trough in the jet stream over our region. This creates uplift and a 60% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

Expect more widespread coverage by this afternoon because of the upper levels and also a stalled out front draped across the Carolinas. Highs this afternoon are right around 90.

Thursday the trough pushes south a little and a low pressure develops just north of the Gulf of Mexico. The trough and the low combine to bring areas, especially south of Columbia, a 40% chance of storms.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. High pressure builds from the north as a giant ridge in the jet stream shows its power over the central U.S.

This clears us up to partly cloudy skies Friday. We cannot rule out the shot of a 20% chance of thunder in the afternoon, since we will have heat and humidity causing enough instability to warrant it.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

The same story for Saturday, the 4th, with highs reaching the mid 90s and a 20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm.That low pressure that formed over the Gulf I mentioned earlier, will push back east over the Atlantic an bring an increased chance of thunder and rain (40%) especially for the afternoon on Sunday.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.