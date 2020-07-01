First Alert Forecast: First Alert Day today, chance of strong storms and potential flooding

FIRST ALERT WEATHER HEADLINES
-Today is an alert day with a 60% chance of widespread storms by this afternoon.
-Storms today will have the potential for flooding and gusty damaging winds.
-There’s another 40% chance of thunder Thursday.
-The 3rd and 4th look hot and humid with a reduced chance of storms (20%).
FIRST ALERT WEATHER STORY
There’s been this pesky upper level low pressure system over New England and that has brought with it a trough in the jet stream over our region. This creates uplift and a 60% chance of afternoon showers and storms.
Expect more widespread coverage by this afternoon because of the upper levels and also a stalled out front draped across the Carolinas. Highs this afternoon are right around 90.
Thursday the trough pushes south a little and a low pressure develops just north of the Gulf of Mexico. The trough and the low combine to bring areas, especially south of Columbia, a 40% chance of storms.
Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. High pressure builds from the north as a giant ridge in the jet stream shows its power over the central U.S.
This clears us up to partly cloudy skies Friday. We cannot rule out the shot of a 20% chance of thunder in the afternoon, since we will have heat and humidity causing enough instability to warrant it.
The same story for Saturday, the 4th, with highs reaching the mid 90s and a 20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm.That low pressure that formed over the Gulf I mentioned earlier, will push back east over the Atlantic an bring an increased chance of thunder and rain (40%) especially for the afternoon on Sunday.
Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.
