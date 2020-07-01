Last surviving Buffalo Soldier from SC dies at 92

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements for the last surviving Buffalo Soldier from South Carolina is set to take place on July 1.
Taft Henry, 92, died on June 26 at his home in Winnsboro.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public viewing.
The family of Henry will be having a private service.
Henry’s funeral is expected to begin at 10 a.m. at Nelson’s Funeral Home Chapel located at 270 N. Dogwood Ave. Ridgeway, South Carolina.
To honor Henry’s memory, his family is allowing the purchase of memorial trees that would be planted in areas of need.
If you would like to purchase a tree to be planted as a tribute to Henry, click here.
The Buffalo Soldiers were African American soldiers who served in the U.S. Military during the Civil War up until the Korean War. They also served as caretakers for the national parks in the country.
The last of the Buffalo Soldier regiments came to an end in 1951 following the disbandment of the 27th Calvary following President Truman’s executive order that eliminated racial segregation in the military.
The name was originally dubbed by Native Americans who encountered the Black soldiers in the 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments. All Black regiments formed in 1866 and thereafter were referred to as the Buffalo Soldiers.
Today, you can visit the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum in Houston, Texas, a museum dedicated to the history of their military service.
