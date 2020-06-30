Season canceled for Columbia Fireflies, other Minor League Baseball teams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There will be no games for the Columbia Fireflies this year.
Minor League Baseball announced the cancellation of the 2020 season for all of its teams on Tuesday.
“The Columbia Fireflies are devastated by today’s announcement,” said Fireflies president John Katz. “This is not just about the Fireflies not playing baseball. It is about our team of 30 dedicated staff members that rely on the Fireflies to support themselves and their families. It’s about our hundreds of part-time and seasonal team members that come together to make Segra Park the best fan experience in the South Atlantic League.”
Officials with Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday that Major League Baseball would not provide Minor League affiliates with players, which ultimately forced the season to be canceled.
The 2020 season was initially suspended on March 12 by Minor League Baseball due to the coronavirus outbreak. The season was slated to begin on April 9 with the Fireflies taking on the Augusta GreenJackets at home.
Minor League Baseball teams will now look to prepare for the 2021 season.
Individual tickets purchased for games slated for the 2020 season can be kept and exchanged for any game during the 2021 season.
Season ticket holders, group leaders, and other corporate partners will be contacted later regarding options for the upcoming season.
