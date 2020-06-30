Richland Two superintendent announces he tested positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Baron Davis, the superintendent of Richland School District Two, announced Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Davis said he experienced mild symptoms over the weekend and was tested for COVID-19 on June 28.
“Prior to my diagnosis, I was taking every precaution possible, including wearing a mask, maintaining at least six feet from others and working remotely as much as possible,” Dr. Davis said in a statement. “As a result, no district employees are considered to have been in “close contact” with me. According to S.C. DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “close contact” is defined as being within six feet of someone for at least 15 minutes.”
Dr. Davis said he will remain in isolation for 10 days from the date of his test and until he is symptom-free for 72 hours.
“I feel it is important to share this news with all of you in an effort to be open and transparent as our community, state, and country continue to deal with the pandemic,” Dr. Davis said. “I urge you to take this virus very seriously because it can affect anyone.”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.