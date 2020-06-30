Orangeburg City Council votes to remove Confederate statue, rename John C. Calhoun Drive

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, the Orangeburg City Council voted unanimously to remove a statue of a Confederate soldier located in downtown Orangeburg.
The statue currently stands at Courthouse Square. At this time, details regarding when the statue will be removed have not been announced.
The Orangeburg City Council also voted unanimously to rename John C. Calhoun Drive. The road, which coincides with Highway 301, runs through a portion of downtown Orangeburg.
With this vote, the city council will appoint no more than 10 residents of the city to recommend three street names. The city council will later adopt one of the three names at a later date.
