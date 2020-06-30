Man dies after truck hits tree, Fairfield Co. Coroner says

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 40-year-old man has died after the truck he was driving hit a tree, according to the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.
The man was identified as Timothy Misner of Winnsboro. Officials said Misner was driving a pickup truck on S.C. Highway 269 around 11:25 p.m. when the truck went off the roadway, rolled over, and hit a tree.
Miser, according to officials, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is currently being investigated by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
