Lexington woman in custody after collision leads to drug arrest

Lexington woman in custody after collision leads to drug arrest
Lexington woman in custody after collision leads to drug arrest (Source: South Congaree Police Department)
June 30, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 10:41 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The South Congaree Police Department have arrested a woman after a collision revealed the possession of drugs.

Angela Gantt in an involved collision near McDonald Avenue.

Officials say Gantt attempted to leave the scene of the accident but was stopped by a good samaritan until deputies arrived on the scene.

While conducting an investigation into the accident officers with the Pine Ridge Police Department requested a K-9 after suspecting Gantt was concealing narcotics in the vehicle.

After a positive alert on the vehicle from the K-9, officers located a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana inside the vehicle. Other paraphernalia, a handgun, and $1500 in cash was also found.

Gantt has been charged with trafficking meth with a weight of 160 grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by persons prohibited, driving under suspension 2nd offense, possession of paraphernalia, and reckless driving.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.