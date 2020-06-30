Lexington woman in custody after collision leads to drug arrest

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The South Congaree Police Department have arrested a woman after a collision revealed the possession of drugs.
Angela Gantt in an involved collision near McDonald Avenue.
Officials say Gantt attempted to leave the scene of the accident but was stopped by a good samaritan until deputies arrived on the scene.
While conducting an investigation into the accident officers with the Pine Ridge Police Department requested a K-9 after suspecting Gantt was concealing narcotics in the vehicle.
After a positive alert on the vehicle from the K-9, officers located a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana inside the vehicle. Other paraphernalia, a handgun, and $1500 in cash was also found.
Gantt has been charged with trafficking meth with a weight of 160 grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by persons prohibited, driving under suspension 2nd offense, possession of paraphernalia, and reckless driving.
