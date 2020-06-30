Lexington districts become latest in Midlands to suspend summer workouts due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summer workouts for student-athletes in school districts across the Midlands have been put on hold due to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Lexington Districts One, Two, and Four announced the suspension of all athletic workouts and academic camps.
The suspension of these activities for Lexington One, according to district spokesperson Mary Beth Hill will last until July 30. A return date was not provided by Lexington Two or Lexington Four.
Previously, several other school districts in the Midlands announced similar measures due to rising cases of COVID-19 across the state.
On Sunday, Lexington-Richland School District Five announced it has suspended summer workouts and athletic activities because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.
“We are being proactive and keeping the safety of our student-athletes and staff at the forefront,” said District Five Director of Secondary Education Al Pressley. “Like other districts and groups, we will continue to monitor the situation, work closely with state officials and make the best decisions possible.”
Likewise, Richland Two also suspended summer workouts for student-athletes as well as athletic activities indefinitely as a safety precaution.
“The district made the decision this weekend in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases,” said Richland Two spokesperson Libby Roof. “A new date for when practices will begin has not been determined.”
On Monday, Richland One announced its suspension of conditioning activities for fall sports.
“The information we received from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control lists Richland County’s rate of COVID-19 cases as high, so we feel it’s prudent to postpone workouts and other pre-season athletics activities at this time,” said Dr. Witherspoon. “We will continue to monitor the situation, stay in communication with state and local public health officials, and keep our parents and students informed.”
Workouts for programs in Richland One were set to begin on July 6.
Orangeburg School District also announced the suspension of summer workouts on Monday.
Newberry County suspended workouts last week.
On June 25, the South Carolina High School League voted to make its “Return to Play Guidelines” a requirement for all member schools. That announcement came a little less than a month after the league allowed programs to conduct training and workouts during the summer.
Neither district has announced when workouts will resume.
