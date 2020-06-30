Greenwood, Newberry Co. deputies searching for 2nd suspect involved in shooting on Pearl Street

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WIS) -Law enforcement from Newberry and Greenwood County Sheriff’s Offices are searching intensively for a second suspect involved in a shooting that happened on Pearl Street around 11:25 Monday night in Greenwood.
Deputies from both counties are searching at the intersection of S.C. Highway 34 and S.C. Highway 39.
Officials have one suspect in custody that they found hiding in the Old Town of Chappells.
The shooting occurred in the City of Greenwood injuring three Black males. They all received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital.
Greenwood County deputies say the suspects were driving a Kia and they chased the vehicle which eventually stopped at the Chappells Crossroads with two individuals running into the woods towards the Saluda River.
The suspects were described as two Black males. One with a slender build wearing blue jeans and the other was shorter and stockier, wearing khaki pants and a black shirt.
It was not known at the time of the incident whether they were armed but due to the nature of the second suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.