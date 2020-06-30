FIRST ALERT: Tracking more strong storms tonight and Wednesday, then looking ahead to July 4th

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more showers and storms as we push through the week. We’re also looking ahead to the 4th of July.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. A few showers and strong storms are possible as a cold front nudges into the area. Chance of rain 30-40%. Lows in the 70s.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day for potential strong thunderstorms. Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning (60% chance).
· A few more scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday (40%).
· Not as much rain is expected Friday and for the 4th of July at this time. Rain chances are around 20% chance. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
· Higher storm chances arrive by Sunday.
· Next week will feature a daily opportunity for showers and thunderstorms.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. As we move through the night, a few showers and strong storms are possible as a cold front nudges in from the north. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Watch out for heavy rain and gusty winds. Parts of the area are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms. Rain chances are around 30-40% overall. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Wednesday is an Alert Day. The cold front will stall near the Midlands, giving way to higher storm chances during the afternoon and evening -- up to 60%. Some storms could be strong to severe. Parts of the area are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms. We’ll keep an eye on it. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Now, while an Alert Day is posted for Wednesday, any day of the week could be alerted, including Thursday, which features a chance of storms. Rain chances are around 40% for now. High temperatures will be in the 90s.
Not as much rain is expected Friday and for the 4th of July. For now, rain chances are around 20%. It will be hot, though, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.
More showers and storms are in your forecast for Sunday (40%). Highs will be near 90. Even more storms are possible each day next week.
First Alert Tonight: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible (30-40%). Lows in the low 70s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
4th of July: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. PM Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.