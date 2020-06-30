First Alert Forecast: First Alert Day today and tomorrow, strong to severe storms and hot temps ahead

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Today is a first alert day as storms form once again this evening.
-Wednesday is also a first alert day with a 50% chance of more scattered storms.
-We are keeping our eye on Thursday, as we could see some severe weather as well!-Fourth of July looks a bit drier!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
It’s going to be another hot and humid day today with highs in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies. Expect a 40% chance of storms by the evening hours with gusty winds, and some possible localized flooding.
There’s a stalled front to our north that will help fire off some storms this afternoon, but a shortwave in the jet stream will swing over and bring another chance tonight as well. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Wednesday we have a 50% chance of rain and storms, so it is another First Alert Day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low 70s and highs reaching the low 90s. The trough in the jet stream is a little deeper, so that’s the reasoning behind the increased chance of thunder.
An upper level low over New England finally starts to push east out of the region.The low exits but a trough in the jet stream remains. This will bring about a weak low pressure system over Alabama and that will bring yet another 40% chance of storms on Thursday.
Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s once again. Friday expect partly cloudy skies as a huge ridge in the jet stream moves over most of the United States. That pesky upper level low will move west a bit leaving us alone to dry out a little.
But because we have so much heat and humidity I cannot rule out a 20% chance of showers and storm in the afternoon. The same goes for the 4th of July!
Nice big ridge over the U.S., pesky low to our west and partly cloudy skies and another 20% chance of afternoon storms with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
