Face masks required in Orangeburg starting July 3, city council decides
Face masks will be required in Orangeburg's food and retail establishments beginning at 6 a.m. Friday. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Laurel Mallory | June 30, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 5:22 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg City Council members voted to enact a face mask ordinance beginning Friday, July 3.

Face masks will be required in food and retail establishments beginning at 6 a.m. Friday.

Visitors and employees of these businesses must all wear masks, the ordinance says. However, there are some exceptions.

Under the following conditions, the public does not have to wear a mask:

  • People with underlying health conditions
  • Children under the age of 10
  • Those unable to wear a mask due to religious reasons 
  • In outdoor business areas where social distancing is possible
  • While alone in private offices
  • While eating in restaurants (but not while waiting or ordering)
  • In settings where wearing a mask isn’t practical or feasible -- like swimming or while visiting the dentist 
  • While only with others in your household

People who do not comply with Orangeburg’s mask ordinance could be fined $25 for each day of noncompliance. Businesses that do not comply can face a $100 fine each day.

The ordinance will remain in effect for 61 days -- until Sept. 2, 2020.

Read the entire ordinance below:

Orangeburg Face Mask Ordinance by WIS Digital News Staff on Scribd

