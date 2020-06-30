CPD: 13-year-old boy killed in stabbing in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teenager has died from a stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon in north Columbia, police confirmed.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Ardincaple Drive, near Falling Springs Road. That’s behind the Sunset Shopping Center, near the intersection of River Road and North Main Street.
Crews rushed the victim -- a 13-year-old boy -- to the hospital, saying he had life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed the teen died the same day.
He has not been identified.
At this point, details about what led to the stabbing have not been released. However, CPD said a juvenile who is a suspect is being questioned.
