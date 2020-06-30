CPD: Investigation underway after stabbing victim suffers life-threatening injuries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is now investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said at least two young men were involved in the stabbing incident that happened around 3:30 p.m. at the 3600 block of Ardincaple Drive and Falling Springs Road.
The victim of the stabbing has been taken to a local hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.
At this point, details about what led to the stabbing have not been released. However, CPD has detained two people for questioning.
If you have any information about this stabbing, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
