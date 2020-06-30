City officials postpone opening of splash park in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the City of Newberry have postponed the opening of Gully Washer Splash Park.
The decision was made due to the number of rising COVID-19 cases across the state.
The splash park, which is located at the Newberry Recreation Complex, was scheduled to open on July 4.
City officials cited the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s recommendation to plan home-based festivities for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
At this time, no date has been announced to open the park.
