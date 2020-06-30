City of Camden passes mandatory mask ordinance effective July 3

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Camden’s City Council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance requiring residents to wear a face mask. The move is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
It goes into effect on Friday, July 3 at 6 a.m.
The ordinance requires face coverings to be used in the following situations:
- inside any building which is open to the public
- waiting to enter any building which is open to the public
- interacting with other Persons in outdoor public spaces, including but not limited to curbside, pickup, delivery, and service calls
- engaging in business activities in public, commercial, or industrial spaces
- utilizing public or commercial transportation services
- walking or operating in any public, commercial, or industrial area where maintaining a distance of six feet between other Persons at all times is not possible
A face mask is not required in the following situations:
- traveling in a private vehicle
- alone in an enclosed space or able maintain a minimum distance of six feet from other Persons at all times
- outdoors and able maintain a minimum distance of six feet from other Persons at all times
- alone or only with other Household members
- drinking, eating or smoking (where smoking is permitted)
- inside a private residence, including curtilage thereof
- complying with a request of law enforcement
Those who do not have to wear a face mask at any time include the following:
- children younger than 8 years old
- individuals with medical conditions, mental health conditions, or disabilities which prevent the wearing of a Face Covering
- individuals who are hearing impaired, or who are communicating with an individual who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see mouth function is essential to communication
- individuals, while working, for whom wearing a Face Covering would create a risk to such individual related to their work, as dictated by local, state or federal regulations or applicable workforce guidelines
- individuals receiving or obtaining medical service or treatment involving the mouth or nose wherein temporary removal of a Face Covering is necessary to perform the service or treatment
People can be fined up to $25 for each time they do not obey the ordinance.
The ordinance will remain in place for 60 days, expiring in early September.
