City of Camden passes mandatory mask ordinance effective July 3
People can be fined up to $25 for each time they do not obey the ordinance. (Source: WBRC)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 30, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 9:49 PM

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Camden’s City Council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance requiring residents to wear a face mask. The move is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

It goes into effect on Friday, July 3 at 6 a.m.

The ordinance requires face coverings to be used in the following situations:

  • inside any building which is open to the public
  • waiting to enter any building which is open to the public
  • interacting with other Persons in outdoor public spaces, including but not limited to curbside, pickup, delivery, and service calls
  • engaging in business activities in public, commercial, or industrial spaces
  • utilizing public or commercial transportation services
  • walking or operating in any public, commercial, or industrial area where maintaining a distance of six feet between other Persons at all times is not possible

A face mask is not required in the following situations:

  • traveling in a private vehicle
  • alone in an enclosed space or able maintain a minimum distance of six feet from other Persons at all times
  • outdoors and able maintain a minimum distance of six feet from other Persons at all times
  • alone or only with other Household members
  • drinking, eating or smoking (where smoking is permitted)
  • inside a private residence, including curtilage thereof
  • complying with a request of law enforcement

Those who do not have to wear a face mask at any time include the following:

  • children younger than 8 years old
  • individuals with medical conditions, mental health conditions, or disabilities which prevent the wearing of a Face Covering
  • individuals who are hearing impaired, or who are communicating with an individual who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see mouth function is essential to communication
  • individuals, while working, for whom wearing a Face Covering would create a risk to such individual related to their work, as dictated by local, state or federal regulations or applicable workforce guidelines
  • individuals receiving or obtaining medical service or treatment involving the mouth or nose wherein temporary removal of a Face Covering is necessary to perform the service or treatment

People can be fined up to $25 for each time they do not obey the ordinance.

The ordinance will remain in place for 60 days, expiring in early September.

