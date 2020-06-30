Broad River Correctional Officer arrested, fired for possession of marijuana

South Carolina Department of Corrections (Source: South Carolina Department of Corrections/Twitter)
June 30, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 4:17 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services has announced the arrest of a correctional officer at Broad River Correctional Institution.

Patrick Nathaniel Carroll, 36, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Officials say Carroll entered the front gate of the prisons with a quantity of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

The substance was wrapped in a folded paper and weighed less than 28 grams.

Probable cause is based on witness statements, evidence, and self-admittance to SCDC Police Services.

Carroll was fired after his arrest.

