Broad River Correctional Officer arrested, fired for possession of marijuana

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services has announced the arrest of a correctional officer at Broad River Correctional Institution.
Patrick Nathaniel Carroll, 36, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana.
Officials say Carroll entered the front gate of the prisons with a quantity of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
The substance was wrapped in a folded paper and weighed less than 28 grams.
Probable cause is based on witness statements, evidence, and self-admittance to SCDC Police Services.
Carroll was fired after his arrest.
