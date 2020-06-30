1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with fatal shooting at Byron Road Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at occurred at Byron Road Apartments last week.
Donald Moore, 27, is being charged with murder, 1st-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a crime of violence.
Investigators are also searching for 28-year-old Rashu Ahemn. He is believed to have assisted Moore with the crime.
Arrest warrants for murder, attempted murder, 1st-degree burglary, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
Ahemn should be considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators believe Ahemn and Moore forced their way inside an apartment at 350 Byron Road at approximately 2:00 a.m. on June 26.
Ahemn is accused of physically assaulting the female inside the apartment and when the male victim tried to protect her, Ahemn shot him. As the female tried to escape, suspect Ahemn allegedly shot her in the lower body.
The female victim was treated and released from a local hospital soon after the crime. The male victim suffered fatal injuries.
The male victim shot Moore in the upper body before he ran away from the scene. CPD officers found Moore when they arrived at the scene and called for EMS to take him to a local hospital.
Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the male victim as 46-year-old Troy Devon Thomas. According to an autopsy, Thomas died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Moore was released from a local hospital on June 30th and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Anyone with information about the crime or Ahemn’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
