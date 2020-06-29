Where do you have to wear a mask in SC? A look at face mask ordinances in place across the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the past week, cities and municipalities across the state have started passing laws, ordinances, and resolutions requiring people to wear face masks in a variety of different settings.
So, do you need to wear a mask around South Carolina?
Here's a breakdown of the highlights from what each area passed.
For more information on each ordinance, a link with further details for each city has been provided.
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- While inside grocery stores and pharmacies
- Employees at restaurants, bars, retail establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions.
EXCEPTIONS
- Anyone “unable to safely wear a face mask due to age”
- People with underlying health conditions
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply
EXPIRATION
- Lasts 60 days from June 23rd
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Anyone going into a commercial establishment
- Employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions
EXCEPTIONS
- Children under age 10
- If masks aggravate a health condition
- While eating, drinking, or smoking
- Religious institutions (but it is still encouraged)
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply
EXPIRATION
- August 26, 2020
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- At restaurants and retail stores
- While interacting with people outdoors (including curbside pickup, deliveries, or service calls)
- While providing commercial or public transportation
- While walking in public if social distancing isn’t possible
- When participating in allowable gatherings
EXCEPTIONS
- If a mask can’t be worn safely due to age and or children under 10-years-old
- If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them
- Traveling in personal vehicles
- When with other household members
- While doing outdoor physical activities if social distancing
- While eating, drinking, or smoking
- If masks conflict with religious beliefs
- In individual offices
- If wearing a mask isn’t possible. For example, while at the dentist or swimming.
- For first responders when wearing a mask isn’t practical
ENFORCEMENT
- People will get a warning at first, and then will be issued a $50 fine if a person doesn’t comply
EXPIRATION
- 60 days from July 1
- WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Inside any building open to the public
- On all transport or transit vehicles (including Uber, Lyft, and taxis)
- While waiting to enter a public building
- When in contact with people other than household members
- While working at a job that requires public interaction
EXCEPTIONS
- In personal cars or homes
- In privately-owned businesses when guests or clients aren’t present
- While doing physical activity indoors or outdoors as long as there is social distancing
- While eating, drinking, or smoking
- With family members or other household members
- If there is an existing medical condition
- If wearing a mask conflicts with religious beliefs
- When wearing a mask conflicts with safety guidelines
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply
EXPIRATION
- 61 days from June 25
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Customers at retail or food establishments
- Retail employees required to wear masks while in public spaces and when with other staff members where social distancing isn’t possible
- Restaurant employees required to wear masks while interacting with customers and while working
EXCEPTIONS
- Outdoor retail or restaurant areas where social distancing is being observed
- If wearing a mask conflicts with religious beliefs
- For children under the age of 10
- In privately-owned businesses when guests or clients aren’t present
- While eating or drinking
- When in a private, individual office
- If wearing a mask isn’t possible. For example, while at the dentist or swimming.
- With other family members or members of the same household
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for failing to comply
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- Inside all public spaces when social distancing isn’t possible
- Masks are required for all foodservice and retail employees when in contact with the public and social distancing isn’t possible
EXCEPTIONS
- Resolution is “strongly encouraged” for residents, businesses, and visitors
ENFORCEMENT
- None
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- While inside a commercial business
- Employees must wear a mask at all times if they are in an area where the general public is allowed and or when employees are close to each other
EXCEPTIONS
- If unable to wear a mask safely due to age
- Anyone with an underlying health condition
- While eating or drinking
- For anyone receiving media care or treatment
ENFORCEMENT
- Guilty of a misdemeanor
- Up to a $500 finer and imprisoned for up to 30 days
EXPIRATION
- 61 days from June 30
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- When entering any public building
- All employees at restaurants, retail establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies when they are in an area where the public is allowed or when in close proximity to other employees
- Employees while interacting with the public outside, which includes public or commercial transportation, tours, curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls
EXCEPTIONS
- If a mask can't be worn safely due to age
- If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them
- Traveling in personal vehicles
- When with other household members
- While eating or drinking
ENFORCEMENT
- People will get a warning at first, and then will be issued a $50 fine if a person doesn’t comply
EXPIRATION
- 30 days from June 30
WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
- When inside or waiting to get inside any business other than a restaurant
- Inside a restaurant unless sitting at a table
- Restaurant are required to wear a mask at all times when interacting with customers
- Employees at all other businesses will have to wear a mask
EXCEPTIONS
- Children under the age of 3
- People with underlying health conditions
- While eating or drinking
- While in a private office
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
- $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply
EXPIRATION
- July 28 with a possible extension until August 27
WHERE TO WEAR MASKS
- Required to wear masks at grocery stores, pharmacies, or anywhere that primarily sells food or other conveniences (includes Walmart and Dollar General)
- Including all employees at these businesses while having face-to-face interactions with non-employees
EXCEPTIONS
- If a mask can't be worn safely due to age
- If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them
ENFORCEMENT
- $25 infraction
EXPIRATION
- July 31
