Where do you have to wear a mask in SC? A look at face mask ordinances in place across the state

Face mask ordinances have been passed in several towns and cities across South Carolina. (Source: AP)
By Adam Mintzer | June 29, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 3:37 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the past week, cities and municipalities across the state have started passing laws, ordinances, and resolutions requiring people to wear face masks in a variety of different settings.

So, do you need to wear a mask around South Carolina?

Here's a breakdown of the highlights from what each area passed.

For more information on each ordinance, a link with further details for each city has been provided.

GREENVILLE

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • While inside grocery stores and pharmacies
  • Employees at restaurants, bars, retail establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions.

EXCEPTIONS

  • Anyone “unable to safely wear a face mask due to age”
  • People with underlying health conditions

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
  • $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply

EXPIRATION

  • Lasts 60 days from June 23rd

COLUMBIA

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • Anyone going into a commercial establishment
  • Employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies while having face-to-face interactions

EXCEPTIONS

  • Children under age 10
  • If masks aggravate a health condition
  • While eating, drinking, or smoking
  • Religious institutions (but it is still encouraged)

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
  • $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply

EXPIRATION

  • August 26, 2020

CHARLESTON (Starting July 1)

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • At restaurants and retail stores
  • While interacting with people outdoors (including curbside pickup, deliveries, or service calls)
  • While providing commercial or public transportation
  • While walking in public if social distancing isn’t possible
  • When participating in allowable gatherings

EXCEPTIONS

  • If a mask can’t be worn safely due to age and or children under 10-years-old
  • If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them
  • Traveling in personal vehicles
  • When with other household members
  • While doing outdoor physical activities if social distancing
  • While eating, drinking, or smoking
  • If masks conflict with religious beliefs
  • In individual offices
  • If wearing a mask isn’t possible. For example, while at the dentist or swimming.
  • For first responders when wearing a mask isn’t practical

ENFORCEMENT

  • People will get a warning at first, and then will be issued a $50 fine if a person doesn’t comply

EXPIRATION

  • 60 days from July 1

CLEMSON

  • WHEN TO WEAR A MASK
  • Inside any building open to the public
  • On all transport or transit vehicles (including Uber, Lyft, and taxis)
  • While waiting to enter a public building
  • When in contact with people other than household members
  • While working at a job that requires public interaction

EXCEPTIONS

  • In personal cars or homes
  • In privately-owned businesses when guests or clients aren’t present
  • While doing physical activity indoors or outdoors as long as there is social distancing
  • While eating, drinking, or smoking
  • With family members or other household members
  • If there is an existing medical condition
  • If wearing a mask conflicts with religious beliefs
  • When wearing a mask conflicts with safety guidelines

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
  • $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply

EXPIRATION

  • 61 days from June 25

ISLE OF PALMS (Starting July 1)

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • Customers at retail or food establishments
  • Retail employees required to wear masks while in public spaces and when with other staff members where social distancing isn’t possible
  • Restaurant employees required to wear masks while interacting with customers and while working

EXCEPTIONS

  • Outdoor retail or restaurant areas where social distancing is being observed
  • If wearing a mask conflicts with religious beliefs
  • For children under the age of 10
  • In privately-owned businesses when guests or clients aren’t present
  • While eating or drinking
  • When in a private, individual office
  • If wearing a mask isn’t possible. For example, while at the dentist or swimming.
  • With other family members or members of the same household

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 civil fine for failing to comply

HANAHAN

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • Inside all public spaces when social distancing isn’t possible
  • Masks are required for all foodservice and retail employees when in contact with the public and social distancing isn’t possible

EXCEPTIONS

  • Resolution is “strongly encouraged” for residents, businesses, and visitors

ENFORCEMENT

  • None

HILTON HEAD (Starting June 30)

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • While inside a commercial business
  • Employees must wear a mask at all times if they are in an area where the general public is allowed and or when employees are close to each other

EXCEPTIONS

  • If unable to wear a mask safely due to age
  • Anyone with an underlying health condition
  • While eating or drinking
  • For anyone receiving media care or treatment

ENFORCEMENT

  • Guilty of a misdemeanor
  • Up to a $500 finer and imprisoned for up to 30 days

EXPIRATION

  • 61 days from June 30

BEAUFORT (Starting June 30)

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • When entering any public building
  • All employees at restaurants, retail establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies when they are in an area where the public is allowed or when in close proximity to other employees
  • Employees while interacting with the public outside, which includes public or commercial transportation, tours, curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls

EXCEPTIONS

  • If a mask can't be worn safely due to age
  • If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them
  • Traveling in personal vehicles
  • When with other household members
  • While eating or drinking

ENFORCEMENT

  • People will get a warning at first, and then will be issued a $50 fine if a person doesn’t comply

EXPIRATION

  • 30 days from June 30

KIAWAH ISLAND

WHEN TO WEAR A MASK

  • When inside or waiting to get inside any business other than a restaurant
  • Inside a restaurant unless sitting at a table
  • Restaurant are required to wear a mask at all times when interacting with customers
  • Employees at all other businesses will have to wear a mask

EXCEPTIONS

  • Children under the age of 3
  • People with underlying health conditions
  • While eating or drinking
  • While in a private office

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 civil fine for customers failing to comply
  • $100 fine for businesses that don’t comply

EXPIRATION

  • July 28 with a possible extension until August 27

NEWBERRY COUNTY

WHERE TO WEAR MASKS

  • Required to wear masks at grocery stores, pharmacies, or anywhere that primarily sells food or other conveniences (includes Walmart and Dollar General)
  • Including all employees at these businesses while having face-to-face interactions with non-employees

EXCEPTIONS

  • If a mask can't be worn safely due to age
  • If someone has underlying health conditions or needs others to remove a mask for them

ENFORCEMENT

  • $25 infraction

EXPIRATION

  • July 31

