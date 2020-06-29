‘What a special time’: Tanner reflects on Gamecocks’ 2010 national title on 10-year anniversary of championship game

“That was the Michael Roth coming out party,” Tanner said about the Gamecocks’ first contest in the CWS against the Tigers. “He had like 36 appearances in the bullpen. Prior to that game, he hadn’t been a starter and Coach [Mark] Calvi, who is now the head coach at South Alabama, he was very instrumental in making the decision that he felt that we ought to go with Roth, which you’d like to have Roth somewhere between the sixth and the ninth inning to do the combo with Matt Price and John Taylor at the time. He felt that because of the magnitude of that game -- and it was going to be a game of fever pitch. You were in Omaha. You’re also playing your rival. He felt strongly that Michael could be a guy that could get that game started the right way.”