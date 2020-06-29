Swansea Police seek suspects wanted for breaking into liquor store

The Swansea Police Department is searching for two suspects who broke into a liquor store and took several bottles of alcohol. (Source: Swansea Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 29, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 12:03 PM

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - The Swansea Police Department needs your help to identify two suspects wanted for breaking into a liquor store.

According to officials, the pair broke into the store and took several bottles of alcohol.

At this point, authorities have not said exactly how much was taken. Officials also have not released a description of the vehicle used to drive away from the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Swansea Police Department at 803-568-3366.

