State Treasurer’s Office says more than $650 million in property unclaimed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Treasurer’s Office is looking to help citizens put some extra cash in their pockets this summer.
Officials with the treasurer’s office said there is more than $650 million in property that has been unclaimed. That includes unpaid wages, forgotten utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, uncashed checks, and other sources.
“At a time when so many people are looking for additional resources, it’s good to remind our citizens about the Unclaimed Property Program and encourage them to check their names,” said State Treasurer Curtis Loftis.
The service is free for citizens to use. To see if you’ve got unclaimed property, click this link.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.