‘Turn yourselves in': Sheriff says search for agitators in May protests continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department are continuing their search for agitators who were involved in illegal activity during protests that took place in May.
So far, Sheriff Leon Lott said 83 arrests have been made as part of this ongoing investigation. However, he added more arrests will be made this week.
“I guess probably the easiest thing that I’m asking, just go ahead and turn yourselves in if you see yourself on TV, read about it and know that’s you,” Sheriff Lott said. “It’ll just save you from having to have a knock on your door at about 4 o’clock in the morning and having handcuffs put on you. If you go ahead and contact the Columbia Police Department or the sheriff’s department, we’ll welcome you to come on in.”
The sheriff’s department has previously arrested and charged agitators from the protests held on May 30. Those who have been arrested have been charged with instigating a riot.
Among those who were arrested were two members of the Boogaloo group, who is known as an extremist group looking to start a civil war.
However, Sheriff Lott said there were six people who were identified during Monday’s press conference who are sought for their involvement in the riots that weekend.
If you have any information regarding these suspects, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
