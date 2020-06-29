Pair of Midlands school districts suspend summer workouts due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summer workouts for student-athletes in two school districts in the Midlands have been put on hold due to COVID-19.
On Sunday, Lexington-Richland School District Five announced it has suspended summer workouts and athletic activities because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.
“We are being proactive and keeping the safety of our student-athletes and staff at the forefront,” said District Five Director of Secondary Education Al Pressley. “Like other districts and groups, we will continue to monitor the situation, work closely with state officials and make the best decisions possible.”
Likewise, Richland One also suspended summer workouts for student-athletes as well as athletic activities indefinitely as a safety precaution.
“The district made the decision this weekend in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases,” said Richland One spokesperson Libby Roof. “A new date for when practices will begin has not been determined.”
On June 25, the South Carolina High School League voted to make its “Return to Play Guidelines” a requirement for all member schools. That announcement came a little less than a month after the league allowed programs to conduct training and workouts during the summer.
Neither district has announced when workouts will resume.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.