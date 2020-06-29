FIRST ALERT: Tracking the chance of strong storms Tuesday and Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the Midlands this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible until we lose the heating of the day. Chance of rain 20-30%. Lows in the 70s.
· First Alert Days are posted for Tuesday and Wednesday for potential strong thunderstorms. Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning (40-50%).
· A few more scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday (40%).
· Not as much rain is expected Friday and for the 4th of July at this time. Rain chances are around 20% chance. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
· Higher storm chances arrive by Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible before we lose the heating of the day. Rain chances are around 20-30% overall. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Let's be weather aware over the next few days. A front will stall over or near the Midlands Tuesday and Wednesday, giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. In fact, parts of Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms.
So, on Tuesday, expect scattered storms, mainly later in the afternoon and/or evening. Watch out for some rough weather here and there. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.
On Wednesday, we'll see a slightly higher chance for storms, up to 50%. Storms will be scattered by afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.
While Alert Days are posted only for Tuesday and Wednesday, any day of the week could be alerted, including Thursday, which features a chance of storms. Rain chances are around 40% for now. High temperatures will be in the 90s.
Not as much rain is expected Friday and for the 4th of July. For now, rain chances are around 20%. It will be hot, though, with high temperatures in the low 90s.
More showers and storms are in your forecast for Sunday (40%). Highs will be near 90.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible Early (20-30%). Lows in the low 70s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (0%). Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
4th of July: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. PM Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
