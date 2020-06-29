First Alert Forecast: Chance of storms throughout the week, hot and humid temperatures ahead

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-This week looks active with a chance of storms each day.
-Expect hot and humid conditions today and Tuesday.
-Better chance of rain and scattered thunder on Wednesday and Thursday.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Expect a 40% chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening hours. High temps will be in the low 90s and the chance of thunder is 40%. An upper level low over New England and our normal heat and humidity are the causes of our chances of thunder for the next couple of days.
We have a repeat performance Tuesday, with temps reaching the mid 90s by the afternoon. There’s a 40% chance of thunder because of that pesky low to our north that is just “hanging out.” Wednesday the low pushes south a little and a trough in the jet stream develops over the region.
This increases our chances of rain and thunder to 50%. With increased cloud coverage expect temps to be in the upper 80s to low 80s. The upper level trough in the jet spawns a small low over our region on Thursday increasing our chances of rain and thunder to 60%.
Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s. Expect mostly cloudy skies. Friday expect a 30% chance of some afternoon thunder with highs in the low 90s. By the 4th of July on Saturday expect low 70s in the morning and low 90s by the afternoon.
There’s a 40% chance of some natural fireworks by the afternoon and evening once again.
