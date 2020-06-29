Deputies seize drugs, guns, and homemade bombs from Lexington home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has seized around $30,000 worth of drugs along with explosive devices during an investigation last week.
William Taylor, 22, is charged with possession of LSD, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of Ecstasy, possession of a destructive device, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, manufacturing marijuana, trafficking marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV substance.
“Based on information deputies gathered during their work on the case, they got a search warrant June 24 for a home in the 200 block of Samson Road,” Lexington County Jay Koon said. “SLED agents assisted as LSD, Xanax, three guns and five homemade bombs, among other items, were seized from the house.”
Deputies say drug manufacturing and trafficking materials were also seized from the home.
“[Williams]Taylor’s younger brother, Tristan, is charged with possession of a stolen pistol,” Koon said. “Deputies have linked him to the investigation into the activity on Samson Road.”
According to officials, Tristan Taylor had a handgun with him during a June 18 traffic stop. Investigators said the gun was stolen out of Lexington County.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.