COMET, UofSC agree to new contract for shuttle services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority, also known as The COMET, has announced a new partnership with the University of South Carolina on Monday.
The new partnership, according to COMET officials, will be providing shuttle services for students. With that, COMET says nearly a million passenger trips will be added to their transit system as well as 250,000 revenue vehicle miles, which could translate to an estimated $500,000 in federal funding for The COMET.
According to COMET officials, the annual $1.5 million contract is consistent with what UofSC spends to operate its transit system.
In total, The COMET will be using 12 buses for the Carolina Shuttle service. The service will be free for students and faculty.
The general public will also be able to use these buses at the same cost of using any other COMET bus.
