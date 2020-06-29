City of Newberry passes ordinance requiring citizens to wear face masks in grocery stores, pharmacies

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry City County voted unanimously on Monday to approve an ordinance requiring masks for face coverings.
The ordinance, which goes into effect on July 1, requires face masks or coverings in grocery stores and pharmacies. That also includes establishments that primarily sells food and other convenience and household goods (i.e. Walmart, Dollar General).
The ordinance also notes that any owner, supervisor, manager, or employee with authority associated with a grocery store or pharmacy must require employees to wear a mask or face covering while working with customers.
According to the ordinance, the grocery stores and pharmacies do not have the responsibility for enforcing the requirement. However, they must post signs at all entrances to inform customers on the requirement.
Any person who is not able to safely wear a mask due to their age, underlying health condition, or is unable to safely remove the face mask or covering from their face is exempt from the ordinance.
City officials have bulk ordered masks to supply customers in case they don’t have a mask.
Failure to comply with the city ordinance could result in a $25 fine.
The ordinance is set to expire on July 31 unless the city council extends it.
