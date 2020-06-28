North Charleston Police searching for missing teen suffering from depression

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
Amari Grant, 17, was last seen by her mother on June 17 at her home on Celestial Court in North Charleston.
According to the police report, Grant was upset about the passing of a friend and was attempting to attend the funeral but never received the funeral information.
The mother says that Grant suffers from depression and a heart and lung condition.
Grant is described as being 5′01″ with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Grant’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective A Reid at 843.740.2852.
