KCSO searching for man in connection burglary, vandalism incident (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
June 28, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 4:09 PM

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help identify a man wanted in connection with a burglary and vandalism incident.

Officials say the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the Lugoff-Elgin High School Annex building.

The man was seen on video coming from and returning to Hwy 1 on foot.

Deputies say the man was cut during the incident. Blood evidence has been collected from the scene and video from the school is being reviewed.

If you recognize this suspect or information about this incident contact KCSO at 425-1512.

