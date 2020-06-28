4 injured after car drives through fence at Upstate speedway, police say

LAURENS, S.C. (WYFF) - Four people were injured when a car drove through a fence at the Laurens County Speedway, according to Courtney Snow with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened early Sunday morning.
Snow said that two people were flown to hospitals, and two people were taken to hospitals via EMS.
The accident involved a late model car, according to a Facebook post from the “Laurens County Speedway - The Darlington of Dirt.” The post said the car jumped a wall and went through a fence.
The post confirmed that four people were injured, and said that there were no life threatening injuries.
