FIRST ALERT: Today is an Alert Day for Poor Air Quality and Strong Storms

High pressure is in place across the southeast, but the unsettled weather will continue. Most days this week will feature a 40-60% chance of showers and storms . The storms that arrive have a pretty good chance of becoming severe at any point. There is a “Marginal Risk” of strong storms for the area today and there is a “Slight Risk” in areas to the north. The showers will be widely scattered, but contain gusty winds and areas of heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding. The showers and storms will continue overnight and into Monday to start the workweek.