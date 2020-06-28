FIRST ALERT: Today is an Alert Day for Poor Air Quality and Strong Storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-First Alert Sunday - The Marginal Risk of severe weather has been issued all of the Midlands
-Storm chances will remain around 50% for today as the best chance of storms arrive late this evening
-The Air quality alert will expire around midday as the large amount of Sahara dust begins to exit our region.
-Expect daytime highs in the low 90s again today, the humidity will make it feel hotter.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Today we’ll still see hazy conditions from Saharan Dust over the area, the air quality will start to improve my midday as most of the dust moves back over the Atlantic ocean.
High pressure is in place across the southeast, but the unsettled weather will continue. Most days this week will feature a 40-60% chance of showers and storms . The storms that arrive have a pretty good chance of becoming severe at any point. There is a “Marginal Risk” of strong storms for the area today and there is a “Slight Risk” in areas to the north. The showers will be widely scattered, but contain gusty winds and areas of heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding. The showers and storms will continue overnight and into Monday to start the workweek.
