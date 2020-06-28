Chris Singleton postpones book signing due to spike in COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Chris Singleton, an inspirational speaker and former professional baseball player, decided to postpone his book signing for his new book due to the recent spike of Covid-19 cases in South Carolina.
Singleton’s book, “Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor,” is dedicated to his late mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton who was killed along with eight others at the Mother Emanuel AME shooting five years ago.
The signing was scheduled to take place at Barr3 Charleston, 484 King Street, on Sunday. Singleton has not released a new date for the book signing yet.
“This is my gift to the world teaching our youth to love others, no matter their race, religion or skin color,” Chris Singleton.
