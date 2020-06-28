Aiken Co. Coroner identifies man killed in collision on SC-118

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a two-vehicle collision on SC-118 at Wagener Rd.
Santiago Cortez, 29, was an unrestrained rear-seat passenger in a 1988 Honda that was traveling west on SC-118.
Officials say the Honda attempted to make a left turn onto Wagener Rd and turned into the path of an eastbound 2018 Jeep, causing the Jeep to crash into the passenger side of the Honda.
Cortez was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries.
The other occupants in the Honda were transported from the scene to Augusta University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol is Investigation the crash.
