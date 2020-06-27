Warrants: 3-year-old nearly drowned at Myrtle Beach hotel pool while mother was at beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A mother was taken into custody after warrants state that her three-year-old child almost drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel pool.
Police were called Thursday night to the Oceans One Resort on South Ocean Boulevard for a report of a possible drowning.
The officer reviewed surveillance video and saw that a three-year-old child was in the pool area unsupervised for about 15 minutes, according to warrants.
The warrant states that the child went into the pool and was under the water for three minutes.
Ray Booth, the general manager of Oceans One Resort, said people in the pool area rushed in to help out the three-year-old.
“Luckily, some of the people that were here that were guests actually jumped in and were heroic and actually brought the kid back so that’s the most important thing that the kid was safe,” Booth said.
The child was able to be resuscitated.
The warrants show the mother, identified as Ashley Scott, was at the beach when her child went in the pool.
“The defendant placed the victim at unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s life, physical health and safety,” the warrants state.
Scott was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
