Sumter Co. man arrested on drug charges

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection with a month-long investigation.
Nicholas Keith Scudder, 23, has been charged with distribution of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
During a search at a home on Daufuskie Road officers found a quantity of Xanax, handguns, multiple magazines, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and more than $700 in cash.
Scudder was out on bond for previous arrests in the city and county. Earlier this month, Scudder was charged by city police with discharging a firearm in the city limits and unlawful carrying of a pistol after receiving complaints of gunfire in the Terry Road/Lower Lake Drive area.
Scudder is currently being held on a $250,000 surety on bond at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
