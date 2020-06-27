Sumter Co. Coroner identifies man killed in go-cart accident

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office had identified the man killed in a go-cart vs vehicle collision.
The accident occurred on SC 763 at Alcott Drive.
Teddie Simmons, 58, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to officials, Simmons was driving the go-cart around 10:35 p.m. when a 2017 Toyota Corolla struck him from behind.
An autopsy will be performed Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Next of kin has been notified.
Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.
