LIST: Grand Strand restaurants closings, reopenings after positive COVID-19 cases

June 15, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 10:41 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across the Grand Strand, a number of area restaurants are temporarily closing after employees tested positive for the virus.

Below is a list of restaurants that have announced temporary closures due to COVID-19, along with restaurants that have announced their reopening dates:

North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach

Carolina Forest

Surfside Beach

Longs

Murrells Inlet

The Claw House in Murrells Inlet announced on Tuesday, June 23, that they have reopened following a “deep cleaning” of the restaurant.

WMBF News will continue to update this list with more closings as they are announced.

The announcements come as Horry County and South Carolina as a whole continue to log their highest daily numbers of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

