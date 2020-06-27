LIST: Grand Strand restaurants closings, reopenings after positive COVID-19 cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across the Grand Strand, a number of area restaurants are temporarily closing after employees tested positive for the virus.
Below is a list of restaurants that have announced temporary closures due to COVID-19, along with restaurants that have announced their reopening dates:
North Myrtle Beach
- The Grumpy Monk (reopening Tuesday, June 23)
- Molly Darcy’s Irish Pub
- Greg Norman Australian Grille
- Oscar’s Food & Spirits (back open with new, temporary hours. The kitchen is open from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m., bar open until 11 p.m. and closed Sundays)
- Rockefellers Raw Bar (reopening June 24)
- Flying Fish Market & Grill
Myrtle Beach
- Flamingo Grill
- Croissants Bistro and Bakery
- Hook and Barrel (reopened June 19)
Carolina Forest
- Famous Toastery (reopening June 23)
Surfside Beach
- Island Bar and Grill (reopening June 24)
Longs
Murrells Inlet
The Claw House in Murrells Inlet announced on Tuesday, June 23, that they have reopened following a “deep cleaning” of the restaurant.
WMBF News will continue to update this list with more closings as they are announced.
The announcements come as Horry County and South Carolina as a whole continue to log their highest daily numbers of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
For complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.