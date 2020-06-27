Coast Guard suspends search for boater who went missing near Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday night for an 18-year-old man who went missing in the water near the Ravenel Bridge late Thursday night.
Coast Guard officials say crews searched around the bridge, the Cooper River, the Wando River and Charleston Harbor, covering 205 square miles on Friday. Crews searched for nearly 24 hours before calling off the search.
The Coast Guard Charleston Sector Command Center said the search began after they received a call at 10:17 p.m. Thursday night.
Coast Guard members say two people fell overboard from a boat.
Two other boats joined in the search and were able to get one of the two back on board. According to emergency officials, that person was in fine condition when he was transported back to the pier.
Crews mobilized from the Remleys Point Boat Landing in Mount Pleasant for the search.
There was no sign of the second person.
Officials have not yet been able to confirm whether the person who fell overboard was wearing a life vest.
