Clemson updates latest on active COVID-19 cases in athletics

CLEMSON, S.C. (TigerNet) - Clemson athletics released its latest figures on positive COVID-19 cases for athletes and athletic personnel.
They say that 19 of 47 positive individual COVID-19 cases are "active" currently.
There were 19 new confirmed cases since the last school update last week, with 14 of them coming from the football team. That brings the total number of positive cases among football players to 37 so far.
Full news release:
Clemson Athletics is monitoring 19 active COVID-19 cases as of June 26, concluding a week in which 28 individuals who had previously tested positive have now completed a minimum 10-day isolation period.
