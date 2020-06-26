‘We are shocked’: Workers fired after video shows spitting incident at N.C. Bojangles’

(WBTV) - A Facebook video has been shared of Bojangles’ workers spitting in the kitchen area of one of its restaurants in Caldwell County.
The restaurant in question is in Lenoir, located at 302 Blowing Rock Road, the restaurant chain confirmed.
Bojangles sent a statement to WBTV saying that the employee/employees involved have already been fired.
“We are shocked by the behavior seen in this video,” Bojangles’ said in a statement. “Bojangles’ does not condone this type of behavior and the individuals involved have already been terminated. We apologize to anyone who may have been offended.”
A representative from the company said the restaurant has been cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.