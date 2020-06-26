Tractor trailer driver killed in crash on I-26

Tractor trailer driver killed in crash on I-26
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash Friday morning that killed a tractor trailer driver. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | June 26, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 8:55 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash Friday morning that killed a tractor trailer driver.

The crash happened at 7:12 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 165, approximately five miles east of Bowman, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The driver of a 2000 Sterling tractor trailer was traveling west on the interstate when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a tree in the median.

Tidwell said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.