TBI: Amber Alert issued for missing 9-month-old forcibly taken in Tennessee

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are desperately searching for a missing 9-month-old.
Braelee Rayne Trapp was forcibly taken by Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr. in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee Thursday night, according to TBI.
Initially, the TBI said Braelee was ten months old. Officials have corrected that information and confirmed that the baby is nine months old.
Officers believe Bralelee could be in a black Equinox with Arkansas tag 430-Y2K.
Investigators have determined they are not sure which direction the two could be traveling in.
If you have seen Braelee, please call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.