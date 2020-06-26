Suspect arrested in New Jersey for murder of 23-year-old Columbia man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have tracked down a suspect in a murder of a Columbia man to New Jersey, where they made an arrest.
Jamil Thompson Jr., 23, was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of 23-year-old Isaiah Allen.
The deadly shooting happened May 26 on Longcreek Drive in Columbia. That’s off Interstate 20 near Broad River Road.
Investigators said Allen “startled” Thompson outside of a convenience store, which sparked an argument. That argument escalated until shots were fired, deputies said.
Allen was shot multiple times and died at the scene, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
Thompson will be extradited to South Carolina to face charges. He will be booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
